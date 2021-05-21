LSMGL Woodland Hills Scramble posts close scores

The May 17 Senior Fun Day event at Woodland Hills golf course east of Lincoln began with some possibilities of showers, but other than a few moments of light mist, the day proved to be a winner.

The Scramble format and move to the gold tees for everyone provided an opportunity for low scores, but even with recent rains, the greens were harder than expected and a challenge to navigate. With little to no wind, scores were grouped tightly, as Flight A had three groups with the same winning score.

There were pin prizes on No. 9 for longest putt and No. 18 for closest to the pin on the second shot, with Larry Honeycutt and Darrel Kinnan winning those, respectively. The next Fun Day will be on Monday, May 24 at Mahoney golf course in Lincoln.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 62-Jim Walter, Larry Darling, Darrel Schmidt and Bill Rocke; second place, score 62-Steve Cherep, Glen Schmieding, Bob Swan and Robert James; third place, score 62-Harold Griffin, Steve Goodrich and John Tritt.

Flight B-First place, score 61-Jim Naeve, Larry Morford, Jerry Petersen and Gary McCown; second place, score 62-Gordon Winters, Rick Owens, Darrel Kinnan and Ardean Arndt; third place, score 62-Tom Doering, Darrell Plumb, Stan Dinges and Kent Jex.

Flight C-First place, score 64-Tom Jensen, Jay Nisely, Robert LaMarre and Craig Tische; second place, score 65-Pat Swift, Dave Dunning, Gary Westerhoff and Dave Reifschneider; third place, score 65-Carl McReynolds, Craig Beach, Rick Riley and Ron Riley.

