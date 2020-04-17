LSMGL to postpone start of season
LSMGL to postpone start of season

Due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus and concern for the health of all golfers, the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League is postponing the start of league division play until June 1 and 2, presuming the “social distancing” requirement is lifted as it pertains to golf carts.

The current plan is for league play to include the full 14-match season, while the Fun Days will also be rescheduled starting July 6 with the Platteview Country Club event.

Because the start date for the season has been postponed, memberships will be accepted through May 1 to accommodate snow birds arriving home later, and potential members who have been debating their playing status.

For more information, visit lincolnseniorgolf.com and watch for further possible updates in the Neighborhood Extra.

