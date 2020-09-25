LSMGL Table Creek Fun Day moves to September

One of the rescheduling quandaries faced by the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League due to the COVID-19 pandemic was finding a spot for the Fun Day at Table Creek golf course in Nebraska City, originally planned for June.
However, the Sept. 21 event greeted the 124 players with perfect weather, great course conditions and a subtle change in format for the three flights that navigated the scenic course. The 10 teams in Flights A and B played a Shamble game, while the 11 groups in Flight C used a Scramble format.
Scores remained very close to previous outings at the course for the U-Pik event, but there were no pin prizes to shoot for this time. The next Fun Day event followed Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Iron Horse with the results likely in a later Neighborhood Extra.
Winners:
Flight A-First place, score 100-Mark Miller, Al Hulbert, Clark Wells and Jim Haug; second place, score 101-Robert James, James Johnson, Pat Swift and Steve Ferris; third place, score 103-Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen, Eduardo Fuenzalida and John Tritt.
Flight B-First place, score 98-Gary Hamilton, Gary McCown, Verdell Schramm and Gary Roller; second place, score 106-Randy Evans, Bruce Liesveld, Glen Schmieding and Bill Nelson; third place-score 106-Darrel Schmidt, Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott and Larry Roach.
Flight C-First place, score 56-Ron Cunningham, Ron Ruff, Paul Svoboda and Mark Olson; second place, score 62-Doc Ellis, Kent Davenport, Wes Galligan and Don Corbin; third place, score 62-Bill Howard, Terry Olton, Carl McReynolds and Jerry Knoche.
