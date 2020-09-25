LSMGL Table Creek Fun Day moves to September

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the rescheduling quandaries faced by the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League due to the COVID-19 pandemic was finding a spot for the Fun Day at Table Creek golf course in Nebraska City, originally planned for June.

However, the Sept. 21 event greeted the 124 players with perfect weather, great course conditions and a subtle change in format for the three flights that navigated the scenic course. The 10 teams in Flights A and B played a Shamble game, while the 11 groups in Flight C used a Scramble format.

Scores remained very close to previous outings at the course for the U-Pik event, but there were no pin prizes to shoot for this time. The next Fun Day event followed Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Iron Horse with the results likely in a later Neighborhood Extra.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 100-Mark Miller, Al Hulbert, Clark Wells and Jim Haug; second place, score 101-Robert James, James Johnson, Pat Swift and Steve Ferris; third place, score 103-Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen, Eduardo Fuenzalida and John Tritt.