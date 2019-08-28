Because of rain, the Aug. 21 Fun Day for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League (LSMGL) was canceled; however, recognition of the division winners for 2019 and a burger lunch went on as usual. League officers were re-elected, and over 200 league members attended.
Low gross score for the year was 70 recorded by Jack Crandall and Bob Danley, while the low net score was 56 by Dan Bunde, Merle Thompson and Jim Carr. In divisions 18 and 19, which are the nine-hole competitions, the low gross was 38 shot by Jerry Stolley, while the low net was 26 by Tom Hagwood.
Three holes-in-one were carded during league division play: Greg Bauer, May 15 on No. 12 at Highlands; Mike McCrory, July 8 on No. 2 at Mahoney; and Bill Nelsen, July 10 on No. 14 at Holmes.
For complete LSMGL division and Fun Day results, as well as information on how to join the league, see lincolnseniorgolf.com.
Division Winners:
I-Jack Crandall and Tom Tiedgen; II-Shorty Harris and Bob Wesslund; III-Larry Honeycutt and Bill Rainey; IV-Scott Oltman (MIA) and Bob Vogt; V-Kim Batie and Gale Dunbar; VI-Bruce Schulz (MIA) and Steve Tonkin; VII-Ron Moen and Tom Storz; VIII-Jim Cunningham and Steve Goodrich (MIA); IX-Chuck Justin and Pat Kappes; X-Jim Walter and Tom Wandzilak (MIA); XI-Stan Wiegert and Lee Zlomke; XII-Virgil Horne and Mike Owens (both MIA), tie with Bob Bixler and Bill Meek; XIII-Roger Coleman and Garry Morgan; XIV-Allen Gabel and Jeff Kuhlman; XV-Jim Carstensen and Ron Mitchell; XVI-Kent Davenport (MIA) and Dennis Witfoth; XVII-Dave Dunning and Jack Reighard; XVIII-Greg Meyerle and Jim Tieso (both MIA); XIX-Ron Garner and Tom Hagewood.