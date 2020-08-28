LSMGL recognizes 2020 division winners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League season by a month, and June became very busy with two division matches each week, the LSMGL managed to complete another successful season and recognize its division winners.

Low gross score for the year was an amazing 66 recorded by John Eshleman, while the low net score was 57 by Don Westerhold, Robert Dee and Allen Hall. In Divisions 17 and 18, which are the nine-hole competitions, the low gross was 38 shot by Jerry Elfring and Dave Dunning, while the low net was 26 by Mark Bieber.

For complete LSMGL division and Fun Day results, as well as information on how to join the league, see www.lincolnseniorgolf.com.

Division winners:

1-John Eshleman and Randy Haas; 2-Doug Emery and Craig Tische; 3-Clint Kimbrough and John Limbach; 4-Rick Konecky (not pictured) and Byron Vanier; 5-Bob Rauner and Don Westerhold; 6-Mike Coon (not pictured) and Paul Young; 7-Greg Bauer and Dewey Zerr (not pictured); 8-Greg Hinkle and Curt Snoberger; 9-Roger Coleman and Garry Morgan (not pictured); 10-Kent Kuhr and Rick Meyer; 11-Mike Abbott and Randy Abbott; 12-Mike Baker and Jim Carstensen; 13-Jerry Brase and Craig Pope (both not pictured) tied with Randy Evans and Bruce Liesveld; 14-Robert LaMarre and Jim Wathen; 15-Ed Banks and Dewey Cook; 16-Jay Nisely and Gary Roller; 17-Jerry Elfring and Tim Ryder; 18-Doug Landon (not pictured) and Terry Olton.

