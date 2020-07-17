LSMGL plays unique bifecta format at Holmes Fun Day

The Holmes Park Senior Mixer event on July 13 had two flights comprising 74 golfers utilizing 80% of each player’s handicap. Holes 10-18 used a Shamble format, so after each group chose their best drive, golfers played their own ball to completion of the hole. Holes 1-9 utilized a Best Ball format, so each golfer played their own ball on each shot. Two net scores were taken for each team on each hole for both nines.
Pin prizes were awarded on hole No. 3 for closest to the pin, won by Bob Lamarre, and hole No. 9 for longest putt, won by Craig Tische. The next Fun Day will be a U-Pik on Monday, July 20 at a favorite stop – Woodland Hills in Eagle.
Winners:
Red Flight-First place, score 119-Jerry Petersen, Bob Batterman, Jerry Vidlak and Dennis Lewis (not pictured); second place, score 124-Cody Stollar, Ron Riley, Jeff Powell and Denny Lacquement; third place, score 129-Mark Hergenrader, Larry Morford, Craig Tische and Bill Rocke.
White Flight-First place, score 123-Avon Vandewege, Jon Debus, Dean Muller and Bob Swan (not pictured); second place, score 123-Mark Bieber, Robert James, Mike Grieger and Eduardo Fuenzalida; third place, score 125-Veryl Jessen, Pat Swift, Pete Kalnins and Denny Quick.
