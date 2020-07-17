LSMGL plays unique bifecta format at Holmes Fun Day

The Holmes Park Senior Mixer event on July 13 had two flights comprising 74 golfers utilizing 80% of each player’s handicap. Holes 10-18 used a Shamble format, so after each group chose their best drive, golfers played their own ball to completion of the hole. Holes 1-9 utilized a Best Ball format, so each golfer played their own ball on each shot. Two net scores were taken for each team on each hole for both nines.