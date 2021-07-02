LSMGL members head east to Table Creek golf course

After a great deal of rescheduling to accommodate the number of golfers and have adequate carts, the June 28 U-Pik Fun Day took place with great weather and course conditions at Table Creek golf course at Nebraska City.

The Shamble event utilized 60% of each golfer’s handicap. After picking the best drive from the group, each golfer played his own ball to complete the hole, with the two best nets counting as the team score while one net was used on the par 3’s.

Scores remained very close to previous outings at the course for the U-Pik event, and with four inches of rain falling the previous days, the large greens were soft and receptive. Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for closest to the pin on the second shot, and hole 18 for the longest putt. Gary Hamilton and Jim Walter won those, respectively. The next Fun Day event will be Monday, July 5, at the Platteview Country Club.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 95-Jerry Petersen, John Eshleman, Randy Haas and Rick Owens; second place, score 96-Gary Hamilton, Bill Rainey, Bob Wesslund and Shorty Harris; third place, score 97-Tim Ryder, Jerry Elfring, Rick Shaneyfelt and Byron Vanier.