Perfect weather contributed to a great Fun Day experience July 29 at one of the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League members' favorite stops -- Iron Horse Golf Club at Ashland.
The full field of 123 golfers cruised through the scenic course in little more than four hours. The Scramble event was a mixer featuring computer-generated groups that all found the course in excellent shape.
Two pin prizes were awarded for closest to the hole on the second shot, won by Dave Pauling; and longest putt, won by Mike Dalton. (Our results are a bit sketchy since yours truly was on vacation July 29!)
Winners:
Flight A, first place-Jerry Edminds, Ron Garner, Doug McClelland and Bud Shipman; second place-Mike Abbott, Larry Darling, Dennis Lewis and Tom Vandevelder.
Flight B, first place-Bill Burbach, John Eshleman, Bill Rondeau and Gordon Winters; second place-Dave Ankenman, Mike Gerhart, Denny Quick and Mike Stefkovich.
Flight C, first place-Jerry Riley, Craig Tische, Gary Wells and Dennis Witfoth; second place-Ken Jirovsky, Gerald John, Larry Morford and Byron Vanier.
The next LSMGL Fun Day will be Monday, Aug. 12, at Beatrice Country Club.