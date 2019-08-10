{{featured_button_text}}

Perfect weather contributed to a great Fun Day experience July 29 at one of the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League members' favorite stops -- Iron Horse Golf Club at Ashland.

The full field of 123 golfers cruised through the scenic course in little more than four hours. The Scramble event was a mixer featuring computer-generated groups that all found the course in excellent shape.

Two pin prizes were awarded for closest to the hole on the second shot, won by Dave Pauling; and longest putt, won by Mike Dalton. (Our results are a bit sketchy since yours truly was on vacation July 29!)

Winners:

Flight A, first place-Jerry Edminds, Ron Garner, Doug McClelland and Bud Shipman; second place-Mike Abbott, Larry Darling, Dennis Lewis and Tom Vandevelder.

Flight B, first place-Bill Burbach, John Eshleman, Bill Rondeau and Gordon Winters; second place-Dave Ankenman, Mike Gerhart, Denny Quick and Mike Stefkovich.

Flight C, first place-Jerry Riley, Craig Tische, Gary Wells and Dennis Witfoth;  second place-Ken Jirovsky, Gerald John, Larry Morford and Byron Vanier.

The next LSMGL Fun Day will be Monday, Aug. 12, at Beatrice Country Club. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments