Changing from a Shamble to a Scramble seemed to lend itself to a quicker pace of play, but that did not seem to materialize for the Aug. 12 event at the Beatrice Country Club.
Scores in the A flight were quite low, but the B and C flights seemed to struggle a bit. The course was in great shape, and the weather cooperated nicely with a sunny, moderate day compared to some of the scorchers the league has experienced the past couple of weeks.
Jerry Edmonds won the pin prize on hole No. 5 for closest to the pin, and Larry Roach won hole No. 12 with the longest putt. The next senior event was the Highlands/Mahoney LSMGL finale Aug. 21 to honor division winners for league play and install officers for the 2020 season.
Winners:
Flight A-First place, score 61-Shorty Harris, Larry Honeycutt, Bob Wesslund and Bill Rainey; second place, score 61-Mike Dosskey, Kurt Micek, Gary Unrein and Bob Hagedorn; Third place, score 62-Bob James, Jon Debus, Pat Swift and Ron Riley.
Flight B-First place, score 67-Virgil Horne, Mike Owens, Roger Wohlers and John Hendry; second place, score 68-Roger Coleman, Lyle Hervert, Garry Morgan and Darel Whitebread; third place, score 69-Rick Shaneyfelt, Jerry Elfring, Tim Ryder and Jim Thieszen.
Flight C-First place, score 67-Jim Stepanich, Tom VanDevelder, Steve Cherep and Steve Mayer; second place, score 70-Eduardo Fuenzalida, Pat Kappes, Chuck Justin and Tom Gould; third place, score 70-Denny Quick, Hal Teague, Bill Allen and Dan Hawkins.