Great course conditions and weather did not lead to record low scores in 2019 as they did last year, but tough pin placements and quick greens could have had something to do with that Sept. 16 at Yankee Hill Country Club.
The full field of golfers was divided into three flights for the U-Pik Scramble event. Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for closest to the pin in two and on hole 18 for the longest putt. John Eshleman and Paul Svoboda won those, respectively.
The pure Scramble event allowed a mulligan for each golfer on the team, but utilizing it to the team’s best advantage always proves to be a challenging decision.
WINNERS
Flight A: First place, score 58-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Rick Owens and Jerry Petersen; second place, score 59-Larry Honeycutt, Bill Rainey, Shorty Harris and Bob Wesslund; third place, score 60-Bill Allen, Hal Teague, Loy Forster and Denny Quick.
Flight B: First place, score 64-Ron Riley, Rick Riley, Jerry Riley and Neil Steiner; second place, score 64-Jerry Heinauer, Ed Kosola, Dennis Lewis and Kevin Barker; third place, score 64-Wes Galligan, Don Corbin, Doc Ellis and Kent Davenport.
Flight C: First place, score 66-Bill Rondeau (MIA), Harold Griffin (MIA), Mark Bieber and Jerry Edmunds; second place, score 67-Bruce Liesveld, Bill Nelson, Randy Evans and Tom VanDevelder; third place, score 67-Roger Coleman, Andy Anderson and Bob Monson.
A new road trip to Indian Creek in Elkhorn was the scheduled event for Sept. 19, followed by another to Valley at the Pines Country Club.