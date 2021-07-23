LSMGL enjoys perfect conditions at Woodland Hills

The July 19 Senior Fun Day could not have asked for better conditions with sunny skies, mild temperatures and little wind. The course was in great condition, and with recent rains, greens were perfect and the fairways lush.

The shamble format used 60% of each golfer's handicap, and everyone played from the gold tees. After selecting the best drive from each foursome, each golfer played his own ball to completion of the hole with the two best net scores used on the par-4s and 5s and one net score used on the par-3s.

There were pin prizes on No. 18 for longest putt and No. 9 for closest to the pin with the second shot, with Tom Johnson and Larry Roach winning those respectively. The next Fun Day will be held at a favorite stop in Ashland, Iron Horse, on Monday.

Winners:

Flight A: First place: Robert Hailey, Larry Morford, Doug McClelland and Bill Israelson, 102; second place: Doug Emery, Craig Tische, Ardean Arndt and Mark Oppegard, 103; third place: Greg Bauer, Jim Martin, Tim Spoeneman and Myron Thoreson, 104.