LSMGL cancels organizational meeting

At its March 12 board meeting, the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League canceled this year’s Organizational Meeting scheduled for March 25 because of uncertainty surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.
Consequently, all registrations this year will need to be mailed or submitted to a board member with fees. If you know or are aware of anyone who may fall into the category of new member -- full-time or substitute -- please let him know that he will need to mail in his registration and that he will subsequently be contacted to deal with any questions or other details.
Additionally, prospective new members may contact Bill Allen (402-432-4923), Dave Pauling (402-525-1197) or Michael Gerhart (402-488-3806) with any questions. See the LSMGL website, lincolnseniorgolf.com, for membership applications and mailing instructions.