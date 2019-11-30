LPS Science Focus Program teacher Johnson honored

Mathematics teacher Matt Johnson is the “social and emotional glue” of the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program’s teaching team, according to Kurt Glathar, the program’s principal.

The program is also known as “Zoo School” because of its location at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

“Matt’s room is the center of most teacher activities in the program,” Glathar said. “All team meetings occur in his room, and often you will find a cookie, a piece of candy or some other treat waiting for you.

“Matt helps with the daily announcements and often has a ‘joke of the day,’” Glathar added. “Usually the jokes are pretty lame, but he is consistent in his efforts to make us smile.”

Johnson shows concern and caring for all of his students, Glathar said. “You will find students with him after school, seeking help and support with mathematics and research projects. Often students come to his room just to talk.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson has taught math for 34 years – the past nine at the Science Focus Program. Originally from Laurel, Nebraska, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Math, a Master’s in Education and has completed pre-doctoral studies, all at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.