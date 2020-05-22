LPS reminds parents it’s time to register for kindergarten

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Do you have a child who will start kindergarten next year? Lincoln Public Schools is now accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2020-2021 school year. It is important that families enroll their child as soon as possible so they don’t miss important information sent by the schools over the summer.

Parents of children turning 5 years of age before July 31, 2020 can go to lps.org and click on the red “Enroll Your Student” button. There you will also find all the information necessary for registering, the required documents needed and answers to frequently asked questions.

For children who turn 5 between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15, parents may request an assessment for their child to receive a waiver to attend school early. Assessments will be conducted July 7-9 and 13. That information is also located on the kindergarten registration page.

Parents who do not have access to the online registration should contact their attendance area elementary school as soon as possible. Questions about kindergarten registration should also be directed to the child's attendance area school.

For more information about kindergarten registration and assessment testing for incoming students, go to https://home.lps.org/studentservices/kindergarten-registration-assessment/.

