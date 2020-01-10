You are the owner of this article.
LPS Learning Lunch program Jan. 14
Lincoln Public Schools’ Learning Lunch program, “Ensuring Students Have Adequate Learning Environments,” will be presented by Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs, at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St.

This program will include an update on the 10-year LPS Facility and Infrastructure Plan. Bring your lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: 402-436-1478.

