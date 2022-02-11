 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lowest entry fees for State Games end Tuesday

State Games 5V5 basketball

Demion Dublin (11) drives the ball toward the basket for a layup during the adult 5V5 basketball event during last year's Cornhusker State Games on July 18, 2021, at Speedway Sports Complex. 

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Registration is open for the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games, and the lowest entry fees in all sports are offered through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. 

Those registered by June 1 receive a free athlete shirt. The final deadline to register for most sports is July 5. Registration and information are available at CornhuskerStateGames.com.

The State Games will feature competition in more than 70 sports events at venues in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney, Columbus, Fremont, Waverly and other Nebraska communities. Most sports will take place July 15-24, and officials expect more than 10,000 participants.

New sports include 7 vs. 7 Football and Roundnet (“Spikeball”).

Cornhusker State Games competitions are open to athletes of all ages and abilities. 

Opening ceremonies are set for 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 at Seacrest Field with a parade of athletes, skydivers, fireworks, patriotic tribute and torch-lighting. Ceremonies will be preceded by SportFest, which includes entertainment, a vendor fair and the athlete meal from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

All registered athletes receive an All-Star pass good for free admission to all sports venues, the opening ceremonies and SportFest, including the athlete meal.

The Cornhusker State Games is also a qualifying event for the 2022 State Games of America (SGA), which takes place in Ames and Des Moines, Iowa.

The Cornhusker State Games is conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council, which also conducts the WellPower Movement, the Nebraska AAU Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament, the Lincoln and Omaha Corporate Games and the Pumpkin Run. Platinum partners include Nebraska Orthopedic Center, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Nebraska Medical Association and Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln.

Learn more at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.

