Low scores highlight LSMGL field at Tiburon

Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League groups again were challenged with three different formats for the three flights of U-Pik teams that utilized all three nines Aug. 26 on one of the league's favorite stops at Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha.
The 156 golfers were divided into 13 four-man teams in all three flights, while prizes were awarded for the first four places. Flight A utilized a Best Ball format with 60% of players' handicaps on Hammerhead and Mako; Flight B was a Shamble, also using 60% of the handicaps on Mako and Great White; and Flight C was a Scramble on Great White and Hammerhead.
Six pin prizes were awarded by the generous club representatives on the Mako, Hammerhead and Great White nines.
Pin prize winners on Mako were Jay Sveen, closest tee shot on #8, and John Miriovsky, longest putt on #1. Winners on Hammerhead were Jim Wathen, closest tee shot to pin on #2, and Don Sackett, longest putt on #9. Winners on Great White were Randy Evans, closest second shot on #1, and Bob Rauner, closest to pin from off the green on #8.
Scores this year were three to nine strokes better across all flights. Winners were:
Flight A-first place, score 118-Doug Emery, Phil Harr, Craig Tische and Gary Thompson; second place, score 118-John Eshleman, Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen and John Tritt.; third place, score 119-Dan Hendrickson, Lindsay Brummer, Pat Kappes and Chuck Justin; fourth place, score 123-Robert James, James Johnson, Pat Swift and Dan Stahr.
Flight B-First place, score 110-Gary Hamilton, Greg Hinkle, Terry Waak and Verdel Schramm; second place, score 113-Rich Robinson, Nick McElvain, Monte Fredrickson and Mike Furow; third place, score 114-Detlef Gartzke, Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott and Larry Roach; fourth place, score 114-Brent Beebout, Dave Reifschneider, Jeff Powell and Dean Sewell.
Flight C-First place, score 63-Dean Muller, Jim Stepanich, Steve Cherep and Steve Mayer; second place, score 64-Mike McCrory, Gary Jones, Allen Gabel and Mike Morgan; third place, score 66-Doc Ellis, Kent Davenport, Wes Galligan and Don Corbin; fourth place, score 67-Dave Dunning, Mark Hergenrader, James Holt and Carl Bouges.
