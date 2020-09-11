Low scores highlight LSMGL field at Tiburon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League groups again were challenged with three different formats for the three flights of U-Pik teams that utilized all three nines Aug. 26 on one of the league's favorite stops at Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha.

The 156 golfers were divided into 13 four-man teams in all three flights, while prizes were awarded for the first four places. Flight A utilized a Best Ball format with 60% of players' handicaps on Hammerhead and Mako; Flight B was a Shamble, also using 60% of the handicaps on Mako and Great White; and Flight C was a Scramble on Great White and Hammerhead.

Six pin prizes were awarded by the generous club representatives on the Mako, Hammerhead and Great White nines.

Pin prize winners on Mako were Jay Sveen, closest tee shot on #8, and John Miriovsky, longest putt on #1. Winners on Hammerhead were Jim Wathen, closest tee shot to pin on #2, and Don Sackett, longest putt on #9. Winners on Great White were Randy Evans, closest second shot on #1, and Bob Rauner, closest to pin from off the green on #8.

Scores this year were three to nine strokes better across all flights. Winners were: