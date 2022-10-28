Love, Allen to perform jazz at First Lutheran Friday

The Ed Love Combo, along with jazz vocalist Jackie Allen, will be the featured performers at the Nov. 4 First Friday Jazz concert from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Activity Center at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

Love has been a favorite performer at First Friday Jazz for many years. He will be joined by Tom Harvill on piano, Hans Sturm on bass and Justin Jones on drums.

Allen's extraordinary talent has taken her on tours of Europe, Africa, South America and Asia. She is a recording artist for Blue Note Records and others, and has released 12 critically acclaimed CDs.

Lunch will be available to purchase at the concert. Admission is free, but audience members are encouraged to bring items for the church food pantry.

The Dec. 2 concert will feature Group Sax.