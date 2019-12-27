Local women graduate from Water Leaders Academy

Sue Dempsey and Jodi Kocher of Lincoln recently graduated from the ninth class of the Nebraska Water Leaders Academy, a one-year program that provides leadership training and educates participants about the vital role rivers, streams and aquifers play in the economic sustainability of the state.

Dempsey is the Drinking Water Division administrator for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She has a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences and a master’s degree in Environmental Sciences/Toxicology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Kocher earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering in 2003 from UNL. She is a senior water resources engineer with Felsburg Holt and Ullevig in Lincoln.

A project of the Water Futures Partnership-Nebraska, Academy sessions feature classroom and field trip experiences presented by acknowledged experts in leadership and natural resource topics held at locations across the state.

The Water Leaders Academy is partially funded through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust and more than 25 other organizations and individuals.

For more information, see waterleadersacademy.org.

