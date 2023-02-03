Thousands of trees have been planted in Tahoe, Chippewa, Klamath and Superior National Forests on behalf of a Lincoln veterinary clinic through the Arbor Day Foundation’s Trees for Pets program.

Trees for Pets creates a living and lasting memorial for beloved animal companions in our nation’s forests. Families are also provided a personalized card to let them know trees have been planted to honor their pet.

“Planting trees as a tribute to our departed animal friends allows their legacy to live on and contribute to the health of our planet that serves all living beings,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The Foundation’s Trees for Pets veterinary partners have played a key role in helping pet owners use their grief to make a positive impact.”

Ehlers Animal Care is one of many animal professionals across the country to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation to memorialize dogs, cats and any beloved family critters who have passed on, but not been forgotten.

The clinic first enrolled in the program more than a decade ago. Since then, Ehlers Animal Care has planted 2,363 trees honoring its late pet clients.

“The partnership really benefits everyone,” said Megan Ehlers, the clinic’s founder. “It helps the environment, it’s fulfilling for our staff members and the planted trees are meaningful for the pet owners mourning their loss.”

Trees for Pets is part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Trees in Memory initiative. More than 2 million trees are planted each year to remember friends and loved ones.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation – alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and partners – has helped plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.