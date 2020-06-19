Local students named to UNMC dean's list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours during the semester and have a grade-point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.

The following Lincoln-area students were named to the spring 2020 dean's list. They are listed along with their division of study:

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division - Mary Andrew, Brooke Kreikemeier and Amy Li of Lincoln; Hannah Brandon and Amy Schmit of Gretna; Sarah Klostermeyer of Roca; and Jennifer Kophamer of Seward.