Local students named to UNMC dean's list

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours during the semester and have a grade-point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
The following Lincoln-area students were named to the spring 2020 dean's list. They are listed along with their division of study:
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division - Mary Andrew, Brooke Kreikemeier and Amy Li of Lincoln; Hannah Brandon and Amy Schmit of Gretna; Sarah Klostermeyer of Roca; and Jennifer Kophamer of Seward.
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division - Lauren Parde of Adams; Jocelyn Zimmerman of Beatrice; KyAna McCandless Stewart of Denton; Kathleen Shewchuk and Kathleen Todd of Elkhorn; Kennedy Ayer, Joshua Gasper, Shelby Jones and Kylie Otto of Gretna; Sarah Howat of Hallam; Stephanie Macke of Hickman; Mary Andrew, Amber Attarzadeh, Elizabeth Burks, Airasol Bustamante, Michelle Carpenter, Jared Cottrell, Samantha Crook, Claire Gehring, Chloe Gillespie, Justin Graham, Julia Haack, Elizabeth Hale, Savannah Hanus, Rachel Hardy, Kristy Hoxmeier, Alison King, Sopha Kongmanyvong, Lindsay Kracman, Kenzee Kucera, Alexandra Lee, Miranda Lynch, Kaitlyn Malone, Jessica Reid, Bayleigh Roberts, Emma Scholtes, Olivia Spence, Courtney Stephens, Miranda Stott, Jocelyn Tierney, Christopher Williams, Leah Wilson and Kaitlin Zvolanek of Lincoln; Amanda Jamison of Nehawka; Hannah Oelling of Roca; and Emma Scheel of Waverly.
UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff) - Sophia LaPorta of Lincoln.
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk) - Evelyn Segura of Crete; Kaci Leppky of Lincoln; and McKayla Toovey of Seward.
College of Dentistry - Samantha Nelson of Lincoln.
Dental Hygiene - Brianna Hellings and Yahia Al Sarhani of Lincoln.
College of Pharmacy - Cheyenne Johnson of Gretna; Bridget Bucher of Hickman; Ashley Bogus, Trevor Grace and Madeleine Koenig of Lincoln; and Alexandra Kenney of Milford.
College of Allied Health Professions - Caty Weber of Adams; Hope Dillman, Allison Ediger, Joy Glynn and Michael Gries of Lincoln; and Caroline Hahn of Utica.
