Local students named to Concordia's honor roll

Concordia University in Seward named 244 students to its honors list for the fall 2020 semester. The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Students from Lincoln and the surrounding area receiving fall 2020 term honors include:
Ashland -- Olivia Rogers and Kenzie Strate.
Lincoln -- Alyssa Barnhouse, Grace Barry, Karsyn Bredenkamp, Abigail Crouch, Kayla Ernstmeyer, Mackenzie Ferrel, Caleb Goldsmith, Lydia Grimp, Amy Guenther, Lexie Kreizel, Erin Mapson, Josie Puelz, Katherine Sheldon and Sydney Smith.
Malcolm -- Adrianna Sims.
Seward -- Abigail Baack, Anna Baack, Mika Brees, Ross Briggs, Larissa Embree, Macy Gebhardt, Alayna Goldsmith, Ryan Groh, Ethan Ideus, Jacob Jurchen, Jonathan Landrey, Avery Lewis, Nicholas Little, Benjamin Moll, Ella Moll, Kendra Placke, Anna Royuk, Natalie Sloup, Addison Smith and Jonah Weyand.
Waverly -- Taylor Cockerill and Elizabeth Gierke.