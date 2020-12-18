Local students graduate from UNMC

Lincoln-area students graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center programs in virtual commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 18:
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lincoln -- Mary Andrew (With High Distinction), Mackenzie Derby, Jessica Reid, Christopher Williams, Leah Wilson (With Highest Distinction);
Crete -- Kaitlyn Malone;
Hallam -- Sarah Howat.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lincoln -- Chelsea Lintz, Lisa Novotny, Amber Vinton (With Academic Excellence).
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING NORTHERN DIVISION (NORFOLK)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Seward -- Kayleah Moravec.
UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Doctor of Medicine
Lincoln -- William Hynes, Yuseph Khan.
COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Science
Lincoln -- Drake Beckner (With Distinction).
Master of Medical Nutrition
Elkhorn -- Jessica Bollig.
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Lincoln -- Blake Hoffmeyer, Madison Ingamells;
Beatrice -- Elizabeth Georlett;
Gretna -- Daina Keehn, Drew Wellenstein.
UNMC COLLEGE OF GRADUATE STUDIES
Doctor of Philosophy
Cortland -- Jacy Hannan.
COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Master of Public Health
Lincoln -- Alyssa Damke, Shardae Sims.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!