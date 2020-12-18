 Skip to main content
Local students graduate from UNMC
Lincoln-area students graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center programs in virtual commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 18:

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lincoln -- Mary Andrew (With High Distinction), Mackenzie Derby, Jessica Reid, Christopher Williams, Leah Wilson (With Highest Distinction);

Crete -- Kaitlyn Malone;

Hallam -- Sarah Howat.

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lincoln -- Chelsea Lintz, Lisa Novotny, Amber Vinton (With Academic Excellence).

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING NORTHERN DIVISION (NORFOLK)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Seward -- Kayleah Moravec.

UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

Doctor of Medicine

Lincoln -- William Hynes, Yuseph Khan.

COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Science

Lincoln -- Drake Beckner (With Distinction).

Master of Medical Nutrition

Elkhorn -- Jessica Bollig.

Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Lincoln -- Blake Hoffmeyer, Madison Ingamells;

Beatrice -- Elizabeth Georlett;

Gretna -- Daina Keehn, Drew Wellenstein.

UNMC COLLEGE OF GRADUATE STUDIES

Doctor of Philosophy

Cortland -- Jacy Hannan.

COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH

Master of Public Health

Lincoln -- Alyssa Damke, Shardae Sims.

