Local students graduate from UNK

Sixteen Lincoln-area students earned graduate or undergraduate degrees Friday, July 31 at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises at Foster Field in UNK’s Cope Stadium.

The event, held outdoors on campus for the first time since May 1990, included a combination of spring and summer graduates after May commencement was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Area graduates and their degrees, listed by hometown, are:

Ashland - Lindsay Kellams, MSE in Instructional Technology-School Librarian.

Crete - Travis Steinhoff, MAE in School Principalship 7-12; and William Van Horn, MA in History.

Lincoln - Gail Blankenau, MA in History; Sidney Delozier, MSE in Speech Language Pathology; Margaret Elsener, MAE in Art Education-Classroom Education; Samantha Mac, MAE in Physical Education Master Teacher-Pedagogy; Angela Page, MAE in Curriculum & Instruction-STEM; Tyler Stephenson, MAE in Physical Education Master Teacher-Pedagogy; Sydney True, MAE in Curriculum & Instruction-Transitional Certification; Hunter White, BS in Industrial Distribution.

Milford - Sara Calvert, MAE in School Principalship PK-8.