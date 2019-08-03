Members of the Olympus Track Club in Lincoln competed at the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Sacramento, California, July 22-28, and returned to Lincoln with some hardware.
Justin Fulton won the 200-meter dash gold medal in the 11-12 age division in a photo finish over Keynan Cotton of the Bellevue Breeze Track Club, edging Cotton by 0.005 seconds -- 24.742 seconds to 24.747.
In the 100-meter dash, Cotton was the gold medal winner in 11.94 seconds, while Fulton won silver in 12.04 seconds.
"Keynan Cotton is not on our team. However, we love, respect and cheer for him as he is just like our own," said Olympus coach Raymonn Adams.
The Olympus team's Justin Anderson just missed the bronze medal in the 100-meter dash by 0.002 seconds, finishing fourth in 12.237 seconds.
The Olympus Track Club's 11-12 boys' 4x100 relay team of Jordan Anderson, Fulton, Landon Fye and Justin Anderson earned the silver medal, placing second in 48.74 seconds.
In the 15-16 age division, Olympus's Daniel Romary won a bronze medal by finishing the 800-meter run in 1:53.46.
"Daniel Romary missed his freshman season due to a groin injury," coach Adams said. "He fought the injury and came back to run his personal best in the 800 meters and captured the bronze medal."
Adams also noted that Javon "Sanchez" Leuty, who entered the Junior Olympics as one of the top-ranked hurdlers in the nation in the 13-14 age division, broke a bone in his left forearm in a freak accident while warming up right before his race.
"He ran but couldn't perform well," Adams said. "He could have scratched out of the meet, but he felt that his 4x100 teammates deserved a chance to run and compete. So he taped up his left arm (the arm with which he receives the baton) and held it tight to his body and received the baton with his right hand. He still managed to catch a few runners before he finished the race.
"This is the real story," Adams said. "We have grit and will always stay true to form."