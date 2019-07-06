Justin "Peyton" Fulton is a 12-year-old track star from Lincoln who is trying to get to the Junior Olympics. Currently, July 4-7, Peyton is competing at this year's regional track meet in Fargo, North Dakota, in a bid to become the regional champion for his age group for the third straight year.
Peyton was able to make the trip to regionals thanks to Shane Harrington, who generously donated $1,000 to get him there. Harrington attended the state meet June 23 to meet Peyton, and after his win in the 200-meter dash in 24.70 seconds, Harrington congratulated Peyton and presented him with a check for $1,000 that completely paid for his trip to the regional meet.
"Without Shane's extremely generous donation, none of this would be happening," said Peyton's mother, Kristy Hille. "We cannot thank him enough! The regional meet is a must to be able to go to the Junior Olympics at the end of July. Shane has been our angel!"
Peyton runs for Olympus Track Club in Lincoln. After regionals is the Junior Olympics in Sacramento, California, and the family still needs help getting him there. If you would like to donate, go to paypal.com/paypalme2/KristyHille81.