Local One Thread Project helps women thrive in Congo

The story of the Lincoln-based One Thread Project began with a trip overseas to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The DRC has seen conflict for the best part of the past two decades, and after seeing the impact firsthand, The One Thread Project was born.
The Espoir Education Center was established in Kinshasa, DRC out of a desire to change the narrative of poverty to lasting hope. “Espoir” in French means “hope.”
Since 2015, One Thread’s four staff members have led over 100 women and children to resiliency through sewing vocational education, high-impact business training, and mentorship.
As a girl, Niclette loved to sew. She dreamed of becoming a seamstress and owning her own sewing boutique. But for over 30 years, that’s all her passion was – a dream. As an orphan, she didn’t have the resources to acquire the skills she desired. Her cousin told her about a sewing school in the neighborhood. With her five children in tow, she found her way to the Espoir Center.
Despite overwhelming odds, Niclette has demonstrated incredible determination and resiliency. When many questioned how she would make it, she quickly rose to the occasion, demonstrating excellence in both her sewing and business courses.
Niclette’s children are attending school, dreaming their own dreams inspired by a mom who has proven that anything is possible. Now clients are lined up to purchase her designs.
Jolvie had what it takes – drive, ambition and heart. What she didn't have was the one thing she needed: resources and access to education. She had made it all the way to her final year of high school when her family’s tuition funds ran out.
Desperate to keep learning, she showed up at Espoir. She made a special request for a scholarship to finish high school through the Young Scholars Program. Jolvie finished her studies, earning a high school diploma while simultaneously graduating from the One Thread Program.
Jolvie has continued to model diligence and grit. She is well on her way to becoming a master seamstress, showing up to classes every day, and is in the process of starting her own business.
On paper, these two women couldn’t be any more different. One is a mother, seasoned by the storms life has sent her way. The other, still a girl, eager to conquer the world. And yet they’ve found the same thing at the Espoir Center - hope. With the practical skills of sewing, the essentials of entrepreneurship and the connection that comes with mentorship, these women are weaving a brighter future than they ever thought possible.
By partnering with the One Thread Project, women like Niclette and Jolvie find a space to not only survive but THRIVE. Children are learning, women are leading and families are lasting.
To learn more, join One Thread on Thursday, Sept. 23, for Happy Hour at Wilderness Ridge. Visit www.reedsofhope.org or email Onethread99@gmail.com to learn more about how you can be a part of this life-changing work in Congo.