Local One Thread Project helps women thrive in Congo

Jolvie had what it takes – drive, ambition and heart. What she didn't have was the one thing she needed: resources and access to education. She had made it all the way to her final year of high school when her family’s tuition funds ran out.

Desperate to keep learning, she showed up at Espoir. She made a special request for a scholarship to finish high school through the Young Scholars Program. Jolvie finished her studies, earning a high school diploma while simultaneously graduating from the One Thread Program.

Jolvie has continued to model diligence and grit. She is well on her way to becoming a master seamstress, showing up to classes every day, and is in the process of starting her own business.

On paper, these two women couldn’t be any more different. One is a mother, seasoned by the storms life has sent her way. The other, still a girl, eager to conquer the world. And yet they’ve found the same thing at the Espoir Center - hope. With the practical skills of sewing, the essentials of entrepreneurship and the connection that comes with mentorship, these women are weaving a brighter future than they ever thought possible.