Local family wins 4-H Multigenerational Award

The Ron and Barb Suing family of Lancaster County has been named the Multigenerational Award winner in a new statewide awards program that honors outstanding contributions of 4-H volunteers.

The Suings have been involved in nearly every aspect of 4-H in Lancaster County since Ron was in 4-H himself in the 1950s. Over the years, various family members have worked as superintendents, judges, behind-the-scenes volunteers and mentors to hundreds of youth.

The Suing family consists of: first generation - Ron and Barb Suing; second generation - Marlo Yakel and Nikki Casburn; third generation - Marlo’s children Kylee Schirmer, Taylor Yakel and Ryan Yakel; and Nikki’s children Andrew Casburn, Daniel Casburn and Thomas Casburn.

The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Recognition Awards program was developed in 2021 to honor adult and youth volunteers, as well as multigenerational families, who have provided meaningful contributions to Nebraska 4-H.

“All across the state, Nebraska 4-H volunteers do incredible work to provide opportunities for our youth,” said Jill Goedeken, 4-H Youth Development Extension educator. “These volunteers generously give their time, energy and creativity to help develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize their contributions.”

An in-person recognition ceremony will take place at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair. For more information on Nebraska’s 4-H program, visit https://4h.unl.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0