Local author's 'YesterYear ... Once More' book to be released

Lincoln author Mary Jane Nielsen-Ringsmuth, author of five books and collaborator on two others, sought additional memories of life in Lincoln from Neighborhood Extra readers last fall for her new book, "YesterYear ... Once More."

"The response has been way beyond what we ever could have imagined," Nielsen-Ringsmuth said.

And now, the book will be released in the coming week, she said.

"The stories, photos, memorabilia and recipes will take readers to 'YesterYear ... Once More,'" she added.

She collaborated with her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Russ Vogel, and her husband, Peter Ringsmuth, to produce the book.

"With all sincerity, we are greatly humbled to be a part of this project of giving to our community another most special gift from the past," Nielsen-Ringsmuth said.

The book can be found at Barnes & Noble and From Nebraska, or order directly from the author at 402-430-6767 or mjringsmuth@gmail.com.