Local artists inducted into Carvers' Hall of Fame
Local artists inducted into Carvers' Hall of Fame

Ron Cleveland, Central Flyway Decoy Collectors and Carvers Club president, has announced that five members from Nebraska, including two from Lincoln, have been inducted to the newly formed CFDCC Carvers’ Hall of Fame.

Cliff Hollestelle and William “Bill” Browne III of Lincoln, Lonnie Bernth of Yutan, Al Thomas of Omaha and Norm Wise of LaVista were inducted on Sept. 14. These carvers were selected for the Hall of Fame based on their proven excellence in the bird and decoy carving art form, and for their contributions to the local and national bird art and conservation communities.

These members will make up a committee to elect future inductees.

