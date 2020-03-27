Local 4-H senior Babcock designs, models in fashion show

Ellie Babcock, a Lancaster County 4-H member, was one of 13 4-H’ers from across Nebraska chosen to model their sewn garments during Student Night Feb. 25 during Fashion Week at the Omaha Design Center in downtown Omaha.

The designed garments were a mix of well-executed classic wool business wear along with shimmery formal wear. Babcock “lit up” the runway in her elegant pale-pink satin, two-piece prom ensemble, which featured a fringed hemline electrified and programmed with LED blinking lights. This was Babcock’s third year to be chosen for the student show. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next year and pursue a fashion design career.

Young, talented high-school designers took to the runway. Over 1,000 guests attended the Tuesday evening show, which included collections from Nebraska 4-H, several Omaha high schools, Nebraska FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), Joslyn Art Museum’s Kent Bellows and Yates Community Mentoring Programs.

4-H members applied to be part of the 4-H collection. To be considered, garments had to be fashion-forward, runway appropriate and display high-quality construction.

