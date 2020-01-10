LMTA sponsors improv workshop by Allen and Sturm

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) will sponsor an Improvisation Workshop led by jazz vocalist Jackie Allen and double bassist Hans Sturm on Saturday, Jan. 18, , from 10 a.m. to noon at the UNL Westbrook Music Building, 12th and R streets, Room 130.

The event is for students, fourth-grade through adult, and their teachers. The only prerequisite is that participants are open-minded and interested in exploring new musical vistas that they likely have not considered before. General activities will be engaged in for musicians of all instruments and abilities. Non-keyboard instrumentalists may bring their instrument if they wish.

Husband and wife duo Allen and Sturm are both jazz performers and educators, have toured extensively, performed as soloists and collaborated with many throughout the United States and the world.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Nonmembers must register at www.LMTA.info at the “Contact Us” button.

