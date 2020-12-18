 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LMTA pays goodwill forward to Holiday of Trees
View Comments

LMTA pays goodwill forward to Holiday of Trees

{{featured_button_text}}
Sean Lebita

Sean Lebita’s improvisation of “Joy to the World” is featured on the background track for The Heritage League’s Holiday of Trees video at www.TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.com. Sean is an LMTA student member/teacher attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a private piano student of Dr. Paul Barnes, UNL music professor. See Facebook pages of The Heritage League, Lincoln Music Teachers Association, and Music Outreach Program-LMTA to view other students who submitted videos in support of the Holiday of Trees to benefit Community Crops.

 COURTESY PHOTO

In October, Abendmusik, the Ross Media Arts Center and the American Guild of Organists (AGO) Lincoln Chapter joined together in a fundraiser for the Lincoln Music Teachers Association in support of its LMTA Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP).

The 1925 silent film, “The Phantom of the Opera,” starring Lon Chaney, accompanied live on the 6,000-pipe Lied Organ by Tom Trenney, Abendmusik artistic director, was aired via Facebook Live and on Abendmusik’s website. This event resulted in nearly $1,500 of donations to the LMTA Music Outreach Program, which provides lessons with an LMTA teacher, instruments and free music books for up to 50 children of families who could not otherwise afford a musical education.

“The Phantom of the Opera” can still be viewed and donations made to LMTA-MOP at www.Abendmusik.org.

In December, LMTA is “paying it forward” during the 48th annual Holiday of Trees sponsored by The Heritage League of Lincoln. LMTA students provided music videos with the intention of helping raise funds for Community Crops, this year’s recipient of fundraising proceeds. Because of COVID-19 Health Department guidelines, The Heritage League, a service organization affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, moved its Holiday of Trees online at www.TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org, where decorated trees sponsored by a variety of organizations are featured in a video.

Also on the website is a video about Community Crops, which encourages a broad range of Lincoln’s population, especially low-income and immigrant families, to grow their own food.

Since LMTA teachers and students have helped provide background music for the Holiday of Trees event for several years, they decided to follow suit this year by sponsoring an ePerformance contest for students who vied to have their music videos used as the background track for the tree video on the Heritage League’s website and/or featured on The Heritage League Facebook page.

To make a year-end donation to Community Crops, to to www.TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org, or mail a check directly to 3901 S. 27th St., #3, Lincoln, NE 68502. Donations to the LMTA Music Outreach Program can be made at www.LMTA.info (click on Music Outreach Program) or email MOP@LMTA.info. A student nomination form can also be downloaded from that page.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News