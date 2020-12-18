LMTA pays goodwill forward to Holiday of Trees

In October, Abendmusik, the Ross Media Arts Center and the American Guild of Organists (AGO) Lincoln Chapter joined together in a fundraiser for the Lincoln Music Teachers Association in support of its LMTA Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP).
The 1925 silent film, “The Phantom of the Opera,” starring Lon Chaney, accompanied live on the 6,000-pipe Lied Organ by Tom Trenney, Abendmusik artistic director, was aired via Facebook Live and on Abendmusik’s website. This event resulted in nearly $1,500 of donations to the LMTA Music Outreach Program, which provides lessons with an LMTA teacher, instruments and free music books for up to 50 children of families who could not otherwise afford a musical education.
“The Phantom of the Opera” can still be viewed and donations made to LMTA-MOP at www.Abendmusik.org.
In December, LMTA is “paying it forward” during the 48th annual Holiday of Trees sponsored by The Heritage League of Lincoln. LMTA students provided music videos with the intention of helping raise funds for Community Crops, this year’s recipient of fundraising proceeds. Because of COVID-19 Health Department guidelines, The Heritage League, a service organization affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, moved its Holiday of Trees online at www.TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org, where decorated trees sponsored by a variety of organizations are featured in a video.
Also on the website is a video about Community Crops, which encourages a broad range of Lincoln’s population, especially low-income and immigrant families, to grow their own food.
Since LMTA teachers and students have helped provide background music for the Holiday of Trees event for several years, they decided to follow suit this year by sponsoring an ePerformance contest for students who vied to have their music videos used as the background track for the tree video on the Heritage League’s website and/or featured on The Heritage League Facebook page.
To make a year-end donation to Community Crops, to to www.TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org, or mail a check directly to 3901 S. 27th St., #3, Lincoln, NE 68502. Donations to the LMTA Music Outreach Program can be made at www.LMTA.info (click on Music Outreach Program) or email MOP@LMTA.info. A student nomination form can also be downloaded from that page.
