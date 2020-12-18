LMTA pays goodwill forward to Holiday of Trees

In October, Abendmusik, the Ross Media Arts Center and the American Guild of Organists (AGO) Lincoln Chapter joined together in a fundraiser for the Lincoln Music Teachers Association in support of its LMTA Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP).

The 1925 silent film, “The Phantom of the Opera,” starring Lon Chaney, accompanied live on the 6,000-pipe Lied Organ by Tom Trenney, Abendmusik artistic director, was aired via Facebook Live and on Abendmusik’s website. This event resulted in nearly $1,500 of donations to the LMTA Music Outreach Program, which provides lessons with an LMTA teacher, instruments and free music books for up to 50 children of families who could not otherwise afford a musical education.

“The Phantom of the Opera” can still be viewed and donations made to LMTA-MOP at www.Abendmusik.org.