LMTA music teacher reaches out to students online

Lessons in Miss Heather’s Violin Studio took a curve ball when the coronavirus struck. Owner Heather Pederson quickly learned that in-studio lessons would not be an option. So she went virtual.
Every lesson begins with “How was your week?” Pederson says it makes a difference just to listen to a child's concerns and to show that you care. And, of course, there's fun too. Pajama Days, Tacky Tourist Days. Who doesn't like to dress up and play? All the while, students have adjusted to learning to play their instrument online. Many are even practicing more, because just about everything else was canceled in their lives.
LMTA students and their parents have expressed appreciation to be able to continue with private lessons while so much else has been canceled. Being able to go online has kept students playing and increased their skills, especially since they weren’t able to play in their school orchestras during the lockdown.
Pederson is one of several instructors in the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Music Outreach Program, which provides low-cost music lessons, instruments, sheet music and community performance opportunities for up to 50 limited-resource students. Lessons are offered in piano, organ, percussion, violin, viola, voice, guitar, flute, saxophone and clarinet.
For more information, to make a donation to LMTA or to nominate a student, go to www.lmta.info. Donations made on or before May 28 will receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $2,500 from Universal Financial Strategies, Wanda Mandigo and Mary Sue Harris, in addition to the Lincoln Community Foundation Challenge Match for Give to Lincoln Day.
“Music was my refuge,” wrote Maya Angelou. “I could crawl into the space between the notes and curl my back to loneliness.” That is what music does, and that's why the LMTA strives each day to bring music to any child who wants it.
