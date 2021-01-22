LMTA appoints Reeves to Music Outreach Program

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association has appointed Dr. Jennifer Reeves as its Music Outreach Program administrative assistant and LMTA bookkeeper.
The award-winning LMTA Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP) provides music lessons, instruments, sheet music and community performance opportunities for up to 50 students whose families could not otherwise afford a musical education. Lessons are available in piano, organ, guitar, violin, viola, voice, woodwinds (clarinet, saxophone, flute), theory and composition.
Reeves is the clarinet professor for Doane University and Union College and a clarinet instructor for Cornerstone Academy of Clarinet. She serves as the volunteer coordinator for the International Clarinet Association's ClarinetFest conferences, Nebraska state chair for the ICA, and is on the ICA Membership Committee representing the youth demographic.
Reeves received her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in clarinet performance in 2017 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studied with Dr. Diane Barger. In 2016, she won the Glenn Korff School of Music Concerto Competition and received the Paul Revitt Memorial Award for Best Student Paper at the College Music Society Great Plains Regional Conference.
Prior to moving to Lincoln, Reeves attended the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she won the Friends of Music Concerto Competition in 2009. She was a substitute clarinetist for the Jackson Symphony Orchestra in Tennessee and the Paducah Symphony in Kentucky. Reeves is co-founder of the Hijinx Clarinet Quartet.
Reeves currently serves as the office manager for New Visions Community United Methodist Church. She is also president of the Lincoln Sigma Alpha Iota Alumni & Patroness Chapter and Doctoral Grant director with the Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity.
For more information on LMTA and its Music Outreach Program, to nominate a deserving student for music lessons or to make a donation, go to www.LMTA.info and click on Music Outreach Program.