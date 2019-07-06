A total of 37 teams from the Lincoln Municipal Golfers Association played the Stableford at Holmes Golf Course on June 23. While participants played through a steady rain for the initial few holes, the skies cleared and the day turned out very nice. The course was in great shape with fast greens, well manicured fairways and thick roughs.
The Stableford is an event where teams are rewarded points based on their best score on the hole. Double bogey was -1, bogey 0, par 2, birdie 4, eagle 7, and double eagle 10. Scores were based on net results and were consistent across all three flights:
1st Flight
Mike Miller/Mark Haas, 64; Ray Baumbach/Jordan Silvertrust, 61; Terry Bock/Kent Kurtzer, 58; Rich Ondrak/Dave Shamblin, 57; Mike Ekiss/Roger Gann, 57; Kent Evans/Larry Moore, 54.
2nd Flight
Brian Sanley/Brett Wobken, 59; Jerry Petersen/Dean Muller, 56; Pete Rodriguez/Mike Halverson, 55; Tom Nesbitt/Mike Stoner, 54; Bob Gossard/Dennis Luft, 50; Tom Tiedgen/Terry Smith, 49.
3rd Flight
Greg Freese/Mark Lohnes, 61; Fred Daugherty/Garett Daugherty, 60; Jerry Edmunds/Matt Edmunds, 58; Vance Coatman/Jack Crandall, 58; Bob Lewis/Fred Matulka, 57.
The next LMGA tournament is the Individual Stroke Play Championship. This is a members-only stroke play championship on July 13-14 at Holmes and Highlands golf courses. Come out and get prepped on the same courses as the City Championship! To become a member or sign up for this tournament, go to lmgagolf.org (deadline July 9).