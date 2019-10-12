Nineteen teams competed in the Lincoln Municipal Golfers Association (LMGA) Orange Ball tournament at Highlands Golf Course Sept. 29. After an entire week of postponement due to heavy rain, the tourney again experienced thunderstorm issues.
After a short delay, off and on showers gave way to cloudy skies and breezy conditions. But the weather did finally cooperate, and the tournament went on as planned. Total score was the required net Orange Ball player score with the team net best ball score per hole.
Results
1st Flight: 130-Jerry Petersen, Rick Owens, John Eshleman and Randy Haas; 133-Roger Gann, Tom Nesbitt, Dick Little, Mike Millikan; 136–Kent Kurtzer, Mark Haas, Mike Miller, Dillon Ehmen.
2nd Flight: 125–Rich Ondrak, Pete Rodriguez, Mike Halverson, Jay Utterback; 130-Dan Ruth, Shorty Harris, Mark Orr, Bill Rainey; 132–Joe Oliver, Jerry Jacox, Spencer Duncan, Mark Blose.
3rd Flight: 131–Gary Hamilton, Jim Haug, Al Hulbert, Clark Wells; 133–Steve Miller, Bob Gossard, Dennis Luft, John Gotchall; 135–Fred Daugherty, Brad Mueller, Matt Jilek, Ron Girard.
Entrants enjoyed grilled burgers and raffle prizes after completing the golf event. The Rewards Tournament will wrap up the 2019 season. A whole new slate of events awaits LMGA members for 2020. Become a member and be a part of the fun at lmgagolf.org.