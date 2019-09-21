A total of 124 golfers participated in the annual Lincoln Municipal Golfers Association Miller Lite 4-Man Scramble at Holmes golf course Sept. 8.
The day was overcast and a bit cool, but the golfers took advantage of a calm day.
Results
1st Flight: 55—Paul Schlender, Robby Nickeson, Bill Nickeson, Bryan Robinson; 56—Alex Beckworth, Dallas Schilling, Joe Ipock; 57—Mark Haas, Ray Kluck, Rick Grell, Ron Ross; 58—Jerry Petersen, Rick Owens, Randy Haas, Derek Jensen.
2nd Flight: 61—Allan Albers, Mark Miller, Mick Hadley, Shorty Harris; 61—Dave Keats, Gene Taylor, Mark Howell, Tom Catlett; 61—Brian Watkins, Mike Bohlen, Rob Burkett, Steve Dowse; 63–Mark Dunham, Terry Smith, Verlyn Eden, Brandon Eden.
3rd Flight: 65—Ben Clevinger, Grayson Flanders, Keegan Kuroki, Trevyn Flanders; 65—Mark Nietfelt, Mike Bisbee, Russ Regelen, Tom Reynolds; 65—Doug Gibbs, George Kilpatrick, Mike Calvert, Tom Betgquist; 65—Colton Shenefelt, Ethan Emshoff, Lincoln Havranek, Stewart Havranek.
The final event of the year will be the members-only Orange Ball at Highlands on Sunday, Sept. 22. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sign up at lmgagolf.org.