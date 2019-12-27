Llama Llama to visit libraries in January

Anna Dewdney's children’s book character Llama Llama will make several appearances at Lincoln City Libraries in January. The events are free, and no registration is required. The schedule is as follows:
• Tuesday, Dec. 31, 1 to 3 p.m., New Year’s Eve Party, South Branch, 2735 South St.
• Thursday, Jan. 2, 2 to 5 p.m., Winter Reading Kickoff, Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
• Saturday, Jan. 4, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Family Storytime, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.
• Sunday, Jan. 5, 1 to 2 p.m., Llama Llama Pajama Party Storytime, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.
• Monday, Jan. 6 (two events), 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time, Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave., and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Drop-In, Build Something (Llama Llama from 1 to 2 p.m.), Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 (two events), 10 to 11 a.m., Storytime, Gere Branch Library. and 7 p.m., Llama Llama Pajama Party Storytime, Eiseley Branch Library.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 (two events), 10:30 a.m. to noon, Llama Llama Pajama Party Storytime, Eiseley Branch Library. and 5 to 6:30 p.m., Llama Llama Family Night, Anderson Branch Library.
• Thursday, Jan. 9 (two events), 10:30 a.m. to noon, Llama Llama Pajama Party Storytime, Eiseley Branch Library. and 6:30 p.m., Bilingual Storytime, Bennett Martin Public Library.
• Sunday, Jan. 12, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Llama Llama Sing-A-Long, Eiseley Branch Library.
The visits are scheduled to welcome children back to Library Learning Times after the December break. The events also help promote the Winter Reading Challenge, a national contest in which Lincoln readers compete for $50,000 in prizes (see related story on this page). To enroll, visit lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org or your branch library.
For information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.