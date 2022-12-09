Living Nativity returns to Southern Heights Dec. 15-16
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska Wesleyan University choirs will be joined by choral ensembles from Waverly High School and the Lincoln Boys Choir to share the music …
Lincoln Choral Artists (LCA) will perform their annual holiday concert and audience singalong at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Westminster Presb…
Sheridan Lutheran Church hosted a community-wide event Nov. 30 to pack 1,400 food bags of nonperishable items onsite to benefit Food Bank of Lincoln.
Woods Charitable Fund, a private grant-making foundation, elected officers and a new member, Charlesette (Charlie) W. Foster, to its Board of …
In support of the People’s City Mission, ARYSE and the local medical community are partnering to collect warm clothing to benefit those in nee…
First-Plymouth Church’s “First-Plymouth Presents” series returns Sunday, Dec. 4, at Screamers Family Restaurant, 803 Q St.
“Feels Like Home” color landscape images by noted Nebraska photographer Jan Christensen will be exhibited Dec. 1-30 at WallSpace-LNK Fine Art …
The tradition will continue as UNL Opera presents two performances of the holiday classic “Amahl and the Night Visitors” Saturday, Dec. 10.
“A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret” opens Friday, Dec. 9, on The TADA Theatre’s main stage, 701 P St. in the Haymarket district.
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, "Deck the Halls," Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lied Cente…