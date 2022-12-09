 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Living Nativity returns to Southern Heights Dec. 15-16

Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, located on the southeast corner of 40th and Old Cheney Road, invites the community to experience the beauty of Christmas through its Living Nativity from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16, in the church parking lot. This long-standing tradition features holiday music and live cast members. Stay warm in your vehicle as you “follow the star” to drive through to view the manger scene in all its wonder, or walk up to get a closer look. Admission is free. Monetary donations to the Food Bank of Lincoln will be accepted but are not required.

