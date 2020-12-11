Related to this story
The Viking Foundation of Lincoln awarded 17 grants to nonprofit organizations in November, including nine in Lancaster County. These awards re…
The Indian Village Neighborhood Association (IVNA) has teamed up with Relish Lunch and Catering to raise money for improvements at Van Dorn Park.
Aleta Collier was named the 2021 Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Foundation Fellow from Nebraska this fall at the virtual annual me…
Danni Gilbert, associate professor of practice in music education in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, has rec…
The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council has determined that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremo…
From 1883 to 1945, Lincoln was one of many cities across America served by a system of streetcar lines. When World War II ended, the remaining…
Tessa Brazda of Lincoln was recently honored with the Pat Meyer Nebraska Gold Girl Scout of Distinction Award for extraordinary efforts to mak…
Since 2018, Open Harvest, a cooperative grocery store in Lincoln, has worked with Nebraska Extension to make it easier for SNAP recipients to …