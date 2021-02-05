 Skip to main content
Livestreamed concert to feature Wildwoods Thursday
Livestreamed concert to feature Wildwoods Thursday

The Wildwoods

Wildwoods band founders Noah and Chloe Gose.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Homegrown in Lincoln, The Wildwoods will present a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, from Vine Congregational Church. 

The Wildwoods strive to create music that touches the soul, speaks of truth and shares inspiring stories of love.

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org

