Listened to a good book lately?

Nebraska Talking Book and Braille Service uses newly developed technology to supply audio books to individuals with print disabilities.
As books are requested, they are duplicated and mailed to the borrower’s home. Duplication-on-demand has eliminated waiting lists for popular books. Borrowers are also able to download reading materials and listen to them on their phone.
Talking Book and Braille Service is available to Nebraskans with print disabilities. These include visual impairments, dyslexia and disabilities that make holding a book difficult. Talking Books is part of the Nebraska Library Commission and works in collaboration with the National Library Service.
The National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled works with Talking Book libraries across the nation to provide audio books and magazines, and special book players. The National Library Service has also paid for mailing the materials back and forth to homes, so that there is no cost to borrowers to use the service.
To supplement the bestsellers and national books and magazines, the Talking Books audio studio records 21 magazines of specific interest to Nebraskans. Volunteers narrate the text as a second person follows along and handles the recording equipment. The team’s goal is to make a recording that is word perfect. Experienced volunteers might also narrate books about Nebraska or by Nebraska authors.
To audition to be a narrator, or if you or someone you know would like to sign up to use the service, contact the Nebraska Library Commission Talking Book and Braille Service at 402-471-4038.