 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

List of worship services and religious events, Nov. 26-Dec. 4

  • 0

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Community sing — 4 p.m. Nov. 27, begin the holiday season with Abendmusik’s annual “Messiah” sing-along, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Christmas on the Hill — Nov. 27-Dec. 11, craft show featuring homemade work of over 50 venders, open weekends 10 a.m.-7 p.m., weekdays 2-6:30 p.m., St. Benedict Center, Schuyler.

Old World Christmas Market — 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, German town square recreated with booths, lights and holiday decorations, Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road

Mission Christmas Holiday Craft and Cookie event — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3, craft fair, soup, sandwich and pie meal and cookie walk, masks required, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

People are also reading…

Postcards from Lincoln — 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Dec. 5), series with Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

ONLINE EVENTS

Unique dynamics of grief — 7-8 p.m. Nov. 28, monthly support group for young grievers, register at tabitha.org.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 19-25)

STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 19-25)

MariElena Brown, daughter of DeLana Ramirez and Eddie Brown, is an eighth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. A member of the Principal’s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News