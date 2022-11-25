List of worship services and religious events, Nov. 26-Dec. 4

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Community sing — 4 p.m. Nov. 27, begin the holiday season with Abendmusik’s annual “Messiah” sing-along, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Christmas on the Hill — Nov. 27-Dec. 11, craft show featuring homemade work of over 50 venders, open weekends 10 a.m.-7 p.m., weekdays 2-6:30 p.m., St. Benedict Center, Schuyler.
Old World Christmas Market — 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, German town square recreated with booths, lights and holiday decorations, Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road
Mission Christmas Holiday Craft and Cookie event — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3, craft fair, soup, sandwich and pie meal and cookie walk, masks required, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.
People are also reading…
Postcards from Lincoln — 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Dec. 5), series with Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
ONLINE EVENTS
Unique dynamics of grief — 7-8 p.m. Nov. 28, monthly support group for young grievers, register at tabitha.org.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.