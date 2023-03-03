Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Capital University Chapel Choir -- 7 p.m. March 4, performance by collegiate choral ensemble from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, freewill offering, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
"Sing from the Heart" -- 7 p.m. March 4, Arts for the Soul performance featuring dessert concert and fundraiser featuring First Presbyterian Choir and guest soloists, $5, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
Gifts of Women service – 9:30 a.m. March 5, Kathleen Keefer, vice moderator of Presbyterian Women, will speak, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Lenten services — March 8, check online church websites for service information.
Colorful Conversation -- Noon Wednesdays in March, bring your Lent labyrinth to color or choose from other designs provided, Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Justice Journey series — 6 p.m. Wednesdays through March 22, class exploring specific instances of racial injustice and its continuing impact, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Spirit Meditations – Art display through Easter featuring the paintings of Glenda Dietrich Moore, Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.
