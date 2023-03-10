Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Greater Vision concert -- 6 p.m. March 12, gospel music performance, Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4801 A St.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Lenten services — March 15, check online church websites for service information.
Christian Business Men's Connection luncheon -- 11:45 a.m. March 15, featuring Tom Teckmeyer, president and founder of Teckmeyer Financial Services, registration required, Hilton Garden Inn, 801 R St.
Colorful Conversation -- Noon Wednesdays in March, bring your Lent labyrinth to color or choose from other designs provided, Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Justice Journey series — 6 p.m. Wednesdays through March 22, class exploring specific instances of racial injustice and its continuing impact, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Casting Crowns -- 7 p.m. March 17, live concert featuring Grammy-winning Christian band, Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St.
Lincoln Organ Showcase -- 4 p.m. March 19, featuring Alexander Meszler, assistant professor of organ and concert organist at Luther College, St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal, 1309 R St.
First-Plymouth Presents -- 6 p.m. March 19, "Should I Stay a Christian?" featuring Revs. Jim Keck and Juan Carlos Huertas and music from Josh Hoyer, Screamers Family Restaurant, 803 Q St.
Spirit Meditations – Art display through Easter featuring the paintings of Glenda Dietrich Moore, Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.