Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Greater Vision concert -- 6 p.m. March 12, gospel music performance, Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4801 A St.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Lenten services — March 15, check online church websites for service information.

Christian Business Men's Connection luncheon -- 11:45 a.m. March 15, featuring Tom Teckmeyer, president and founder of Teckmeyer Financial Services, registration required, Hilton Garden Inn, 801 R St.

Colorful Conversation -- Noon Wednesdays in March, bring your Lent labyrinth to color or choose from other designs provided, Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Justice Journey series — 6 p.m. Wednesdays through March 22, class exploring specific instances of racial injustice and its continuing impact, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Casting Crowns -- 7 p.m. March 17, live concert featuring Grammy-winning Christian band, Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St.

Lincoln Organ Showcase -- 4 p.m. March 19, featuring Alexander Meszler, assistant professor of organ and concert organist at Luther College, St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal, 1309 R St.

First-Plymouth Presents -- 6 p.m. March 19, "Should I Stay a Christian?" featuring Revs. Jim Keck and Juan Carlos Huertas and music from Josh Hoyer, Screamers Family Restaurant, 803 Q St.

Spirit Meditations – Art display through Easter featuring the paintings of Glenda Dietrich Moore, Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.