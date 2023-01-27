List of worship services and religious events, Jan. 28-Feb. 5

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

"Beating Swords into Plowshares" — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28-1 p.m. Jan. 29, retreat exploring God’s vision of hope in the Prophet Micah with the Rev. Joel Macul, register at StBenedictCenter.com, Saint Benedict Center, Schuyler.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, The Mill, 4736 Prescott Ave.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Justice Journey series — 6 p.m. Wednesdays through March 22, class exploring specific instances of racial injustice and its continuing impact, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Training for guides -- 1-5 p.m. Feb. 4, workshop for those interested in becoming docents or guides for permanent display of Saint John's Bible, in-person or Zoom, register at StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819, Saint Benedict Center, Schuyler.