List of worship services and religious events, Jan. 21-29

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Indian cooking class — 7 p.m. Jan. 23, food cooking class returns with lesson on making Dal Tadka & Rice, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Justice Journey series — 6 p.m. Wednesdays through March 22, class exploring specific instances of racial injustice and its continuing impact, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

"Beating Swords into Plowshares" — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28-1 p.m. Jan. 29, retreat exploring God’s vision of hope in the Prophet Micah with the Rev. Joel Macul, register at StBenedictCenter.com, Saint Benedict Center, Schuyler 

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, The Mill, 4736 Prescott Ave.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

