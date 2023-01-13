 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

List of worship services and religious events, Jan. 14-22

  • 0

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

UMKC Conservatory Singers Winter Regional Tour -- 7 p.m. Jan. 14, "Transformation: Times Are Changing," will focus on how music can be a driving force to make a difference in our world, free concert, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Winter grief series -- 4 p.m. Jan. 16, launch of four-week series for grievers to learn about different emotions experienced during grief, Tabitha Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 4720 Randolph St.

“Give Them Some Food Yourselves!” -- 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 through noon Jan. 22, men's retreat including brief conferences, silence, Mass, Confession, fellowship and spiritual direction, registration required, Saint Benedict Center, Schuyler.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tips to enhance mental wellness

January is Mental Wellness Month, which highlights the importance of integrating mental, emotional and physical health to improve overall heal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News