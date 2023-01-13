List of worship services and religious events, Jan. 14-22

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
UMKC Conservatory Singers Winter Regional Tour -- 7 p.m. Jan. 14, "Transformation: Times Are Changing," will focus on how music can be a driving force to make a difference in our world, free concert, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Winter grief series -- 4 p.m. Jan. 16, launch of four-week series for grievers to learn about different emotions experienced during grief, Tabitha Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 4720 Randolph St.
“Give Them Some Food Yourselves!” -- 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 through noon Jan. 22, men's retreat including brief conferences, silence, Mass, Confession, fellowship and spiritual direction, registration required, Saint Benedict Center, Schuyler.
