IN-PERSON EVENTS

Soul food cultural celebration — 3 p.m. Feb. 26, afternoon filled with dance, poetry and singing, Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1225 S. Ninth St.

Nebraska Brass — 3 p.m. Feb. 26, “Brass Classics” featuring music from brass quintet, South Gate United Methodist Church, 3500 Pioneers Blvd.

Youth Masterworks Festival: "Glory, Glory, Hallelujah!" -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 200 Lincoln area high school students to perform, freewill offering, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Lenton services — March 1, check online church websites for service information.

World Day of Prayer service -- 10 a.m. March 3, sponsored by Church Women United of Lincoln, service prepared and shared by women of Taiwan, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

"Murder at the Pie Auction" -- 6:30 p.m. March 3, murder mystery, ticketed event, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Gifts of Women service – 9:30 a.m. March 5, Kathleen Keefer, vice moderator of Presbyterian Women, will speak, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Colorful Conversation -- Noon Wednesdays in March, bring your Lent labyrinth to color or choose from other designs provided, Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Justice Journey series — 6 p.m. Wednesdays through March 22, class exploring specific instances of racial injustice and its continuing impact, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

ONLINE EVENTS

Unique Dynamics of Grief -- 7-8 p.m. Feb. 27, online support group for those age 30-55 facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever, register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.